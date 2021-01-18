Carolyn Colon (1938-2021)

Carolyn Sue Colon, age 82, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on January 16, 2021. Sue was born on January 23, 1938, in Wauseon to the late Dallas and Dorothy (Fouty) Spring.

On May 5, 1956, she married Richard Allen “Mouse” Colon, to whom she was married for 58 years. He preceded her in death on February 27, 2015.

Sue graduated from Wauseon High School in 1955. After graduation she worked in the office for Wayne Lammon and Sons and for Drs. Cotterman and Davis. In 1968, she received her Practical Nursing License and worked for Detweiler Memorial Hospital and Drs. Cotterman and Davis as a nurse.

Sue later worked for Colon-Gype Motors, Inc. She retired in 1998 after working 21 years in Fulton County Clerk’s Office, Bureau of Support and Auditors Office, and after retirements, she worked for five years for Aggressive Title.

Sue was a member of First Church of God in Wauseon, where she served as recording secretary for many years and taught in the King’s Kids Program. Sue was also a member of the original Fulton County Humane Society and Public Employees Retirees, Inc. She delivered Meals on Wheels and enjoyed helping serve community meals.

Sue had a heart for helping people and animals. More than anything, she loved being a mom and grandma; all of the neighborhood children became like one of her kids or grandkids. While she chose the dogs she raised and loved, her cats chose her by appearing at her house out of nowhere.

Surviving are her children, Roy (Diane) Colon of Pettisville and Christine (Darrell) Peckham of Leander, TX; grandchildren, Adam Colon, Tiffany (Bret) Silveus, and Eric and Kiefer Peckham; great-grandchildren, Adilyn Colon, and Drew, Ehren and Kirstin Silveus. Also surviving is sister-in-law, Patricia Spring.

Sue was also preceded in death by stepmother, Nola Spring; brother, Russell (Crista) Spring; stepbrothers, Russell (Helen) and Leslie (Thelma) Neuenschwander; and stepsister, Joan Klopfenstein.

A funeral service will take place at the First Church of God in Wauseon on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 1pm. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, masks and social distancing will be mandatory. A private burial will take place at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Humane Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Sue Colon, please visit our floral store.