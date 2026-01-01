Wanda Henderson (1959 – 2025)

(Resided In Edgerton)

Wanda Henderson, age 66, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away, surrounded by her family, at 9:35 a.m. on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at her residence, following an extended illness.

Wanda was a person that was always ready to help others. She loved life! She enjoyed gardening, cooking, camping, singing and dancing. Most of all, she loved time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Wanda was born on December 2, 1959, in Goshen, Indiana, the daughter of Darold D. and Betty J. (Hahn) Kief.

Wanda is survived by her daughters, Tanella DeLong, of Edgerton and Crystal (Kenneth) Cape, of Mountain Grove, MO; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jackie Herrington, of Ney and Kathy DeLong, Chris (Tracey) Lash and Jeanie (Jim) Forbes, all of Kendallville, IN and her beloved dog, Daisey.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy DeLong; her parents, Darold and Betty Keif; brothers, Richard and Terry Kief and sisters, Rosann Ludwig, Linda Kief and Debra Duncan.

Visitation for Wanda will be held on Saturday, January 3, 2026, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Wanda will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the family.