Louise A. Meyers (1958 – 2026)

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(Owned Totally Kids Daycare In West Unity)

Louise Anice Meyers, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her loving family in the ICU at Cleveland Clinic following a severe sudden illness.

Louise was born on April 14, 1958, to Dr. William John Krech and Anice Irene (Downey) Krech.

She graduated from Bexley High School and went on to attend Hillsdale College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education.

On Oct. 11, 1980, Louise married the love of her life, Steven Meyers, in Columbus, Ohio, after two years together, and they have shared a full life together for the past 46 years. Their life together was built upon love, family, faith and traditions that would become treasured memories for generations.

Louise dedicated much of her professional life to helping children and families. Before her retirement, she served as a parent liaison for Help Me Grow and a part of Lutheran Social Services Network of Hope; both organizations’ missions remained especially close to her heart.

Louise found happiness in the beautiful, familiar things of life. She loved bluebirds and flowers, cooking for those she loved, decorating the interior of her home, and celebrating the holidays.

She believed in the importance of traditions and took great joy in creating them for her family. She was also the proud owner of Totally Kids daycare in West Unity, Ohio, in the ‘90s.

A lifelong Ohio State Buckeyes fan, Louise was always proud of her Columbus, Ohio, roots. She loved music—especially Elton John and Journey—and treasured time spent on Pelee Island.

Though a city girl at heart, she grew to love and embrace country living. She also had a special place in her heart for her beloved four-legged “fur grandchildren.” Above everything else, Louise loved her family.

She was immensely proud of them, and few things brought her greater happiness than being a mother and grandmother. The traditions she created, the meals she prepared, the holidays she made special, and the love she poured into her family will continue to live on through them.

Louise is survived by her husband, Steven Meyers; children, Lindsay Kessler, Lauren Meyers and Andrew (Bianca) Meyers; and her beloved grandchildren, Lena Thomas and Emersyn Bohannon. She is also survived by her sister, Diane Beekman of Findlay; her brother-in-law, Tom Archer of Columbus; and extended family, including Kevin and Jackie Meyers and their four children; and Rick and Cindy Ruffer and their two children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. William John Krech (1987) and Anice Irene (Downey) Krech (1995); her brother, William John Krech II (2016); and her sister, Linda Archer (2019).

Louise was Lutheran by faith, and her faith remained an important part of her life. A verse that beautifully reflects the strength with which she lived is Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.”

A memorial service celebrating Louise’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2026, at Springfield Township Shelter House in Stryker, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Lutheran Social Services Network of Hope in Louise’s memory.

The organization and the people it serves held a special place in Louise’s heart from her time working with them before her retirement.

Louise will be remembered for her faith, her traditions, her creativity, her love of family and the countless ways she made the people and places around her feel like home. Her greatest legacy lives on in the family she loved so deeply.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.laubenthalmercado.com. Arrangements entrusted to Laubenthal Mercado Funeral Home in Elyria.