Carroll “Lee” Sickmiller (1940-2022)

Carroll L. “Lee” Sickmiller, age 81, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Bryan Healthcare & Rehab, following a brief illness.

Lee worked for many years at Hayes-Albion before it closed, worked at Pioneer Forge and Sauder Manufacturing and retired from the Aro Corporation.

He enjoyed restoring and working on older cars and was a familiar face at the local cruise-ins and car shows.

Carroll Lee Sickmiller was born on October 9, 1940 in Fulton County, Ohio, the son of Arthur and Ruth M. (Murphy) Sickmiller. He married Mary Sue Yoder on November 12, 1960 and she survives.

Lee is also survived by his sons, Todd, (Tina) Sickmiller, of Cumberland, Virginia and Jerry (Linda) Sickmiller, of Bryan; three grandchildren, Brandi Bauer, Jason Sickmiller and Mindy (Justin) Watlington; three great grandchildren, Kaily, Kenneth and Dominic; a great-great grandson, J.J. and another on the way; and a brother, Martin “Dwight” (Darlene) Sickmiller, of Angola. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Sickmiller.

A memorial service for Carroll Lee Sickmiller will be held at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Memorial donations are requested to an organization of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.