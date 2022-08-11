Carroll “Tom” May (1942-2022)

Carroll “Tom” May, age 79, of Wauseon, passed away Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022 at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

He was born at home in Carroll County, KY to the late Roy O. May and Rella (Stanley) May.

On March 31, 1962 he married Norma Jean Wallace and together shared 60 loving years together and were blessed with two daughters, Patricia and Karen.

Before retiring, Tom served in maintenance with Calphalon Corporation for 12 years.

Some of his fondest hobbies included camping, fishing and yard work. Tom was labeled by his family as a “word class tinkerer”, “electrical genius” and “fixer of all”.

Most of all he will always be remembered for his kindness and quality time spent with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Norma May, Tom is survived by his daughters, Patricia (Mark) Miller of Archbold and Karen (Derek) Kestner of Parma, OH; sisters, Mabel Tilley, Nettie (Dave) Herring, Barb (Steve) Lucas and Donna (Joe) Turpin; brother, Danny (Carol) May; grandchildren, Tylor (Jill) Miller, Thomas Miller and Lilly Kestner and great grandchildren, Madison and William Miller.

Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

Friends will be received from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; where a funeral service for Tom will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Pastor Michael Doerr will be officiating. Interment will follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider FISH of Wauseon, 222 Depot St., Wauseon, Ohio in Tom’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.