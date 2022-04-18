Julia “Clementine” Ledyard (1930-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Julia “Clementine” Ledyard, age 92, of Wauseon passed away April 15, 2022, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Clementine retired from Perfection Finishers.

Clementine was born on January 23, 1930, to the late George and Helen (Ham) Schwanger in Wauseon.

On her 18th birthday, January 23, 1948, Clementine married the love of her life, Curtis B. Ledyard, who preceded her in death on October 14, 2000.

Clementine like to read, and her and Curtis thoroughly enjoyed camping and square dancing.

Surviving Clementine is her son, Michael Ledyard of Wauseon; daughter, Peggy (Gary) St. John of Florida; daughter, Carol (Kevin Stoll) Ledyard of Wauseon; and daughter-in-law, Beverly Ledyard of Wauseon. She is also survived by five grandchildren, one step-grandson, and four great-grandchildren.

Clementine was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis; parents; son, Larry Ledyard; brothers, Frank Schwanger, Harold Schwanger, George Schwanger, and Robert Schwanger; and half brothers, John McDermott, Jr. and Howard McDermott.

Visitation for Clementine will take place on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon from 4pm-7pm. A funeral service for Clementine will take place on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the funeral home at 11am, with Pastor Don Krieger officiating. Burial will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in Clementine’s memory.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Ledyard family.