Shirley Opdycke (1949-2022)

Shirley A. Opdycke, age 72, of Stryker, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Community Hospitals of Williams County in Bryan. Prior to her retirement she had worked as a hairdresser for 35 years, and owned two businesses.

Shirley was born St. Thomas, Elgin County, Ontario, on may 6, 1949, the daughter of David and Sarah “Toni” (Magee) Phillips. On December 31, 2003 she married Edward Opdycke, and he survives.

She was a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bryan.

She is survived by children, Michael Laur, Jason Laur, Rebeccea Laur-Filippi, Derek Laur, Amber Laur, Jeremy Opdycke, Rebecca Opdycke-Brockway, and Tina Opdycke; 19 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, David Phillips, Rose Malton, Michael Phillips, Kathleen Phillips and Cindy Boyd. She was preceded in death by both parents.

Services will be scheduled later at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bryan.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.

