Cecelia M. Hinkle (1943 – 2026)

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(Served On Edon Northwest School Board)

Cecelia Marie (Headley) Hinkle went to meet her heavenly Father on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Cecelia was born on April 9, 1943, in Bryan, Ohio, to Earle Lavon and Dora Ilene (Lash) Headley. At the age of 7 she contracted polio, was placed in an iron lung and endured multiple corrective surgeries.

As a testament to her strength, endurance and faith, she never allowed her disability to dampen her joyful spirit nor her determination. She graduated with honors from Edon High School in 1961.

Cecelia was previously married to Larry A. Hinkle, with whom she had four children: Angela (Steven) Greek and Dennis (Lisa) Hinkle of Montpelier, Ohio, and Natalie (Todd) Goings and Melissa (Greg) Hostetler of Auburn, Indiana.

Cecelia worked as a childcare provider in her home, which allowed her to care for 365 children over the course of her career. (Yes, she counted them all, and remembered them name by name!)

For many years, she was the Northwest Township Clerk and served on the Edon Northwest School Board. She was also a longtime member of Columbia Church of Christ.

Cecelia loved the Lord with an unwavering faith and read her Bible every day.

Visits from her sisters, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the highlights of her days. She was always ready to assist with a loving heart, a helping hand and words of wisdom, hence her earning her “Super Woman” cape for always being “Gigi (Grandma) to the Rescue.”

Her passion for genealogy was immense and led her to publish a book of her family history plus many volumes of cemetery records. She also kept track of Edon High School graduates, which led her to publish the Edon Alumni Book. In addition to genealogy, she enjoyed sewing and collecting Fostoria dishes, “Elmo’s” of all kinds and dolls with disabilities.

She and her sister Wandalee attended “clown school” together and entertained children of all ages with their assortment of wooden dancing dolls. Cecelia may have been color blind as the only color she could see was purple!

Cecelia is survived by her four children, 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters, Wandalee H. Cosper of Hamilton, Indiana, and Madonna V. Clairmont of Laguna Woods, California, plus many nieces and nephews and their children.

Cecelia was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, M. Gene Headley, an infant brother and an infant great-granddaughter.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana Street in Edon, Ohio. A private family funeral will be held. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Montpelier, Ohio. Pastor Jeremy Jones will officiate.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials may be made in Cecelia’s honor to any one of her favorite charities, to include Kulpahar Kids’ Home and Christian School, Mercy Ships or Smile Train.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Parkview Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana, for their extreme kindness and loving care of their dear, sweet, little Mama.

Cecelia’s family lovingly prepared the obituary announcement. Krill Funeral Home, Edon, Ohio, is honored to serve Cecelia’s family.