Faie S. Day (1966 – 2026)

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(Graduated From Bryan High School In 1985)

Faie S. Day, age 59, of Bryan, passed away in her home on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Faie was born October 18, 1966, in Vero Beach, Florida, and was the daughter of Patrick L. Hurley and Theda M. (Munch) Hurley.

She was a 1985 graduate of Bryan High School. Faie worked for many years at Sun/ICN Pharmaceuticals in Bryan, and later at Champaign Residential Services, Inc.

Faie loved traveling to Florida with her family and friends. She loved walking on the beach, picking up seashells and sand dollars, while always on the lookout for sea turtles.

Faie was a kind spirited person who had a heart that passed no judgment on others. She gravitated to the good in people.

Faie was always willing to help family and friends, and did not hesitate to help others in need. The greatest joy, and light of her life, was her granddaughter Le Le, and grandson Soren.

They never left her heart, and they will inherit a guardian grandmother who will never leave their side. Faie’s greatest quality was her ability to forgive. If anything could resonate more than any other memory of Faie, it would be her saying that it’s alright, it’s okay, and I love you.

Please take the time to plant a memory of forgiveness in the heart of someone you know, who needs that chance to realize, it’s alright, everything is okay, and that they are always loved.

Forgiveness may not be easy, but give it time, and always remember, even the little sea turtles don’t get to the ocean overnight. They keep trying, they keep going, and they never give up.

Faie is survived by her son, Ted Day, of Marion, Ohio; daughter, Erica (Tom) Grimm, of Hartford, Connecticut; grandchildren, Leanna and Soren; father, Patrick Hurley, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; mother, Theda Hurley, of Bryan, Ohio; brother, Richard Hurley, of Edgerton, Ohio; half-sister, Lori Bosco, of Key West, Florida; stepsisters, Melissa Plessner, Deborah Mack and Carrie Mack; and longtime friend, schoolmate and travel partner, Pat Zelei.

She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Laurie Kepler Hurley.

Services for Faie will be private. Her arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Memorials may be given to the Williams County Humane Society.

Online condolences at www.krillfuneralservice.com. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve Faie’s family.