Michael L. North (1952 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Edgerton Graduate; Worked At Chase Brass)

Michael L. North, age 73, passed away from a tragic accident at his home on Sunday, July 12, 2026. Michael worked in maintenance at Chase Brass for over 30 years.

He was the historian for the National Threshers Association and spent countless hours photographing events for the NTA.

He was also a member of the Confederate Air Force who restored historic aircraft around the country. Michael was also a life member of the National Rifle Association. He loved watching hummingbirds and other wildlife around his home.

Born September 5, 1952, in Bryan, Ohio, he was the son of John S. and Grace L. North. He graduated from Edgerton High School and attended Michigan State University.

Michael is survived by his brother, Mark North; special friend, Sarah Rich; several cousins and his beloved turtles, Speedy and Stupid. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2026, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Deb Widdowson officiating. Burial at Eddy Cemetery will follow the service.

Memorial contributions are requested to the Paulding County Dog Kennel, 13387 US-127, Paulding, OH 45879.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve Michael’s family.