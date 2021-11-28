Charles “Chuck” Mason (1957-2021)

Charles E. “Chuck” Mason, age 64, of Edon, Ohio, passed away early on Thursday, November 25, 2021, in his home. Mr. Mason was a graduate of Montpelier High School and was employed by the Ohio Department of Transportation as heavy equipment operator.

Charles E. Mason was born on January 12, 1957, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Oren R. and Marjorie (Eager) Mason.

Survivors include two brothers, Donald and George Mason; three sisters, Sue Seaman, Marsha Snyder, and Mitzi Turner; and several nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Robert Mason.

In keeping with Charles wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.

Krill Funeral Service has been entrusted with arrangements.