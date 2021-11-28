Mark Shockley (1967-2021)

Mark DeWayne Shockley, age 54, of Blakeslee, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan, after putting up the fight of a true warrior to the very end.

Mark was born on September 25, 1967, in Elaine, Arkansas, the son of Wayne and Aurora (Laureles) Shockley.

He was a loving husband to his wife of twenty years, Robin L. (Depew) Shockley, whom he married on September 15, 2001, in Bryan, Ohio, and she survives.

He was the proud father of Sydnie Shockley, of Shelbyville, Kentucky, Haley (Christian) Riddle, of Bryan, Ohio, Bruce (Nina) Preston, of Portage, Michigan, and Tina (Nathan) Shartzer, of Bryan. Mark was papaw to McKenna (Jordon) Robb, Kieryn and Kyler Preston, Malakih Preston, Taylor Carnahan, Cierrah Carnahan, Trae Shartzer, Autumn Carnahan, Gracie Shartzer, and Arianah Shartzer. He was great-papaw to Nash and Maya; was the best big brother to Marsha (Donnie) Goff of Helena, Arkansas; and was an amazing uncle to Stone Robbins and Gabby Goff, also of Helena, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his great-niece, Carlee Newsom.

Mark was not only our hero but through the gift of organ donation he saved the lives of two others on Thanksgiving Day.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 and 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Life Changing Church in Edgerton, Ohio. A time of sharing and a tribute to Mark’s life will take place at 6:00 P.M. in the church.

Memorials are requested to Life Changing Church. Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, has been entrusted with arrangements.