Charles “Chuck” Rohrs (1955 – 2025)

(Attended Wauseon High School)

Charles “Chuck” Edward Rohrs 70 years old of Wauseon, Ohio entered into the gates of heaven on September 6, 2025.

Chuck was born on January 24, 1955, in Defiance, Ohio to L. Edward and Jean (Wilhelm) Rohrs.

Chuck attended Wauseon High School where he was involved in FFA, 4H and was part of the Junior Fair Board for the Fulton County Fair.

He began working at Lugbill Supply Center as a high school senior in 1973 through the FFA work study program and remained a faithful employee until his retirement in 2020. Chuck married the love of his life, Darla Holsopple, on October 12, 1991, and she survives.

Chuck enjoyed being outdoors, often taking bike rides, walks and spending time at the farm. Chuck also enjoyed taking trips with his wife to Mackinaw, Michigan, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Shipshewana, Indiana.

One of his goals was to hike the Appalachian Trail and he was able to complete parts of the trail in New Hampshire and Vermont.

Chuck enjoyed technology and playing games during family gatherings. He was always ready to make his nieces and nephews laugh or share tidbits of television knowledge.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Darla; an aunt Leann Meyers; brothers-in-law Samuel (Robin) Holsopple, Bill (Beth) Holsopple; nieces and nephews Apryl Nutter (Boris Garneff), Breanna (Chris) Champagne, Hannah (Todd) Naveau, Daniel Holsopple, and Rebekah Holsopple (Trevor Short); and many great nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Samuel and Ida Holsopple, aunt and uncle, Don and Grace Wilhelm, and a great nephew, Jaxx Naveau.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 13th at 11 AM at Tedrow Mennonite Church with Pastors Doug King and Bill Holsopple officiating. Private family internment will precede in the North Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 4-7 PM at Short Funeral Home.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Rails to Trails, Friends of Harrison Lake or Sauder Village. www.ShortFuneralHome.com