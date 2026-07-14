Charles E. Traxler (1942 – 2026)

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(Longtime Employee At Powers & Sons)

Charles Elvis Traxler, 84, of Kunkle, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2026, in Bryan.

He was born on March 10, 1942, in Bryan to the late Charles H. and Ella L. (Cooper) Traxler. Charles worked for Powers & Sons for 51 years as a machinist.

He took great pride in his work and was known for his strong work ethic and willingness to lend a helping hand. Charles was a member of the Montpelier Moose Lodge. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on old cars and traveling.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Karen Ost; his daughters, Pauline Snow of Edon, Christie Traxler of Bryan; his grandchildren, Adam (Tophanga) Snow, Jordan (April Short) Snow, Matthew Clark, and Tyler Clark; five great-grandchildren, Peyton, Kaylynn, Brantley Elvis, Owen and Wade; and special friend Justin Bailey.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Stacey Traxler, and sister, Willa Mae Brunner.

Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Thursday, July 16, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Dan VanArsdalen officiating. Charles will be laid to rest at a later date at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Montpelier Senior Center. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.