Cheryl Amolsch (1954 – 2025)

(Affiliated With Edon’s St. Peter’s Lutheran)

Cheryl Jean Amolsch, age 70, of Brooklyn, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at her home surrounded by her family. Cheryl was a nurse with Heartland Nursing Home in Ann Arbor, Michigan for many years.

She was affiliated with St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Edon, Ohio and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa sorority. Cheryl loved be on the water and boating.

Born October 23, 1954, in Bryan, Ohio, Cheryl was the daughter of Adrian Ray Kinnison and Emerald Gene (Kiser) Kinnison.

Cheryl is survived by her daughters, Tawnya (Cory) Jerzak, of Edon, Ohio and Torey Bostater, of Brooklyn, Michigan; son, Daniel Bostater, of Montpelier, Ohio; 7 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; siblings, Deborah (Doug) Zandarski and Charlie (Lyn) Kinnison, both of Michigan, Brenda (Steve) Leonard, of Defiance, Ohio and Jeff (Alexis) Alwood, of Texas; brother-in-law, Richard Freeman, of Mississippi; mother, Barbara Kinnison, of Michigan; many aunts, uncles and cousins and friends too numerous to count.

She was preceded in death by her father, Adrian Kinnison; mother, Emerald Kinnison and favorite sister, Nan Freeman.

Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with Cheryl’s arrangements. No public services are planned.

The family asks that a tree be planted in Cheryl’s memory via The Arbor Day Foundation at www.store.condolences.com/krill-funeral-service-bryan/trees

