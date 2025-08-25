Walter Roloff (1934 – 2025)

(Resident Of Archbold)

Walter Roloff, age 91, of Archbold, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in 1934, Walter graduated from high school before proudly serving his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1957.

On October 24, 1959, he married the love of his life, Janese Reither, in Monroe, Michigan, and together they built a life centered on family and love. Walter worked as a dedicated meat cutter throughout his career.

He began with Kroger Grocery Stores and went on to serve in several others, including K-Mart Foods, Cub Foods and Defiance Grocery. Beyond his work, Walter found joy in the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.

He also loved playing cards with family and friends. Most of all, he treasured the time he spent surrounded by his loved ones, creating memories that will live on for generations.

Walter is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, Janese; four children, David (Marlene) Roloff, Terry Roloff, Julie (Jill) Roloff, and Doug (Jill) Roloff; his brothers, Robert (Rhoda) Roloff and Edward Roloff; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He will be deeply missed by his family and all who were blessed to know him. Thank you to family and friends for helping make his life journey here on Earth so great and a special thank you to the caring nurses from Community Health Professionals and the staff at the Fulton County Health Center.

In honoring Walter’s wishes there will be no public services. Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

Those wishing a show of sympathy and asked to consider a memorial contribution to Community Health Professions Hospice, 230 Westfield Dr., Archbold, Ohio 43502 in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com