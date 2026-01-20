Jeanette Kope (1949 – 2026)

(Worked At TRW In Fayette For 37 Years)

MONTPELIER – Jeannette M. Kope, 76, of Montpelier, died Jan. 15, 2026, in Angola, Indiana. She was born Oct. 29, 1949, in Hudson, Michigan, to the late Clifford and Carolyn (Peltier) Goodlock. Jeannette graduated from Pittsford Schools.

On Sept. 14, 1968, she married Ray Douglas Kope in Hudson. Although their marriage ended, they remained friends. She worked as a machine operator at TRW in Fayette for 37 years and was a member of the United Auto Workers.

Her family was always first in her life, and she cherished every moment with them. Jeannette fought hard against breast cancer, remaining cancer-free for about 20 years before being diagnosed again. She continued to fight with determination.

She loved being outdoors, whether tending her yard and garden or watching birds. Jeannette enjoyed animals, especially her cats. She also loved rock and roll music and fast cars.

Surviving are her children, Ray D. Kope Jr., Russell C. (Jennifer) Kope, Rhonda (Carl) Cook, and Cindy L. Davis; grandchildren, Andrew, Auston and Alyssabeth Coressel, Alexander and Lisa Cook, Kahner Hurley, Ray D. III and Hailee Kope, Erin Grunewald, and Dillion Randall; great-grandchildren, Arlo Coressel, Elowyn Moore, Liam, Dean and Kohen Cook, Brixton, Sage and Payson Hurley, and Everly and Brinlee Randall; brothers, Clifford (Patty) and Richard Goodlock; and sisters, Sandy Taylor and Sharon (Dennis) Dilyard. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Dana M. Kope; grandchildren, Adren and Aubrea Coressel, Bobby Ray Kope, and Jaden Cook; and a sister, Susan Peltier.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, at the Fayette American Legion Hall, 424 S. Fayette St., Fayette, Ohio.

Words of comfort may be offered to the family at www.marryfh.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future consideration. Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family with arrangements.