Christy Wagler (1949 – 2025)

(1967 Graduate Of North Central High School)

Christy Lee Wagler, 76, of Waldron, passed away on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at her home.

She was born on December 12, 1949, in Angola, Indiana to Francis L and Vesta “Lucille” (Bechtol) Frisbie. Christy graduated from North Central High School in 1967, where she was involved in FFA.

Christy retired from Sauder’s Woodworking in Archbold after years of working in the Brush Creek Building. She was very proud of the fact that she built her home she lived in from the foundation to the finishing work.

Christy was a loving mother and an animal enthusiast, and it was evident that the animals also enjoyed her presence and love. In her free time, she enjoyed making rugs on her rug loom and also painting scenes on saw blades.

Christy is survived by her children, Terry Carver of Pioneer and Shannon (Joetta) Carver of Edon; two brothers, Duane Frisbie of Montpelier and Dean (Vicki) Frisbie of Pioneer. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Christy will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Williams County Humane Society.