Modesta Jarquin (1949 – 2025)

(Retired From Hill Manufacturing In Wauseon)

It is with deep sorrow that the family of Modesta Ayala Jarquin announces her passing on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the age of 76.

Modesta was born on November 14, 1949, in McAllen, Texas, to Andres Ayala and Adelina Gonzalez Ayala.

She later married Jose Jarquin in December of 1987, with whom she shared many years of love and companionship. Modesta dedicated much of her life to hard work and perseverance.

She retired from Hill Manufacturing, where she worked as a machine operator for most of her career. Outside of work, she found joy in the simple and meaningful moments of life. She deeply cherished time spent with her family, attending church, singing, thrifting, gardening, and enjoying the outdoors.

Her faith was an important part of who she was, and she carried her love for God with her in all that she did.

She is lovingly survived by her daughter, Tara Ayala; and her grandchildren, Robert, Mario, Iziah, and Anika, who were the pride and joy of her life. Modesta was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jose Jarquin; and her siblings, Silvestre, Jesus, Ramon, and Silvia.

She will always be remembered for her gentle spirit, her love of flowers and nature, her devotion to her family, and her unwavering faith in Almighty God

Visitation for Modesta will take place on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at Crossroads Chapel, from 10am to 1pm. A funeral service will start at 1pm, with Pastor Matt Sauder officiating. Burial will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Jarquin family. The obituary for Modesta was lovingly prepared by her family.