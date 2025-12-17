Laura Thomas (1962 – 2025)

(Attended Edgerton High School)

Laura M. Thomas, 63, of Bryan, Ohio, peacefully passed away Sunday, December 14, 2025, at Park View Care Center, Edgerton, Ohio.

Laura was born December 10, 1962, in Bryan, the daughter of James R. Cupp Sr. and Shirley A. (Miller) Robinett.

She attended Edgerton High School. Laura married Frank Thomas, who preceded her in death in 1990. Laura worked for over 15 years as a cleaner at the Williams County Courthouse until her medical retirement.

Prior to that, she owned and operated her own cleaning business. She had a deep love for animals of all kinds and worked at both veterinary clinics in Bryan.

A farm girl at heart, Laura enjoyed fishing and working with horses, including her time spent at Rosedale Stables. Above all else, she cherished her son, daughter-in-law, and grandsons.

Surviving is her son, Tyler (Ashlynn Miller) Hodapp of Bryan; two grandsons, Lincoln and Arland Hodapp; three brothers, Tim Cupp Sr. of California, Robert Cupp of Defiance, Ohio, and Joshua Coler of South Carolina; four sisters, Tomara (Roger) Rhoden of Edgerton, Ohio, Susan Hudson of South Carolina, Twila (Daren) Blair of Butler, Indiana, and Tonya Bockover of North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents; husband Frank; one brother, James R. Cupp Jr.; and two nephews, Kenneth Cupp and Nathan Rhoden.

In accordance with Laura’s wishes, no visitation or services will be held at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to help offset final expenses. Condolences and fond memories can be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.