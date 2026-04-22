Classie Goldsmith (1931 – 2026)

(Faithful Member Of Zion Church Of Wauseon)

LYONS, OH— Classie Marie Goldsmith of Lyons, Ohio went home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the age of 94.

Classie was the only child born to Buford T. and Sarah Hannah (Davis) Luttrell in Knoxville, Tennessee on June 10, 1931.

Classie met her husband, Lyle, in 1952 and they were united in marriage later that year on December 1st. Together they built a loving family and were blessed with three children, all of whom survive her: Alan (Dana) Goldsmith, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Teresa (Denny) Pate of Mikado, Michigan and Rex Goldsmith of Lyons.

Over the years, she was further blessed with four grandchildren, Sabrina (Greg) Ball, Davina (Raymond) Gardner, Brian McCowan, and Sara Goldsmith; eight great-grandchildren; and seventeen great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, and “Granny”, Classie was a modest woman who found joy in life’s simple pleasures—a car ride on a summer day to see the flowers in bloom, an unexpected guest to sit and visit with, or a simple phone call. Even a stranger helping her reach an item on a grocery store shelf meant more to her than they would ever know, often saying, “They don’t even know me, and they helped me!”

Those small acts of kindness meant so much to her. She treasured family gatherings when everyone could be together, as well as the moments when her great-grandchildren stopped by with their little ones, even if just for a short visit. She never wanted anyone to fuss over her, always saying there was someone else who needed it more.

Throughout her life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with all who knew her. Classie loved her church family at Zion Church of Wauseon. Our family would like to extend a special thank you to Bonnie Miller for the friendship that meant so much to our mom and grandma.

She cherished your weekly conversations and looked forward to Sunday mornings when you picked her up to worship the Lord she loved so deeply.

Our family will dearly miss our mom, grandma, and granny, but we find comfort in knowing she is now with her Lord and Savior, whom she faithfully served throughout her life.

She often spoke of walking the streets of gold, and we can picture her there now with the same warm smile she always shared with us. Well done, good and faithful servant- Matthew 25:23

Classie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lyle; and her granddaughter, Mandy McCowan.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to CHP Defiance Hospice staff for the care they gave our mom and grandma. You are truly an amazing team that made this journey more comforting for our family.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Marry Funeral Home in Morenci on Thursday, April 23, 2026, beginning at noon until the funeral service for Classie will begin at 1 p.m. Pastor Eli Koehler will officiate and burial will follow in Ridgeville Cemetery in Fairfield Twp., Michigan.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Classie’s name to Zion Church of Wauseon (4533 County Rd. 11, Wauseon, OH 43567) or CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center, 6817 N, OH-66, Defiance, OH 43512).

Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com. Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Marry Funeral Home, Morenci.