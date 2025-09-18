Clifford Brown (1934 – 2025)

(Attended Delta High School)

Clifford Walter Brown of Fayette, Ohio, passed away at home on September 16, 2025, surrounded by family.

He was born on November 14, 1934, to Kenneth and Laura (Pierce) Brown of Toledo, who preceded him in death, as well as siblings Kenneth “Budd,” Donna Ballin, Barbara Smith, Robert Brown, Patricia Altman, David Brown, and Katherine Widener.

Clifford was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane (Crawford) Brown, whom he married on July 17, 1971, and who passed away on April 18, 2018; she was the love of his life for 47 years.

He is survived by children: Cynthia (Mark) Patterson of Delta, OH, Annette (Wade) Burbage of Bonneau, SC, Jennifer (Orin) Prosser of Napoleon, OH, Mark Brown of Hudson, MI, Linda Cassady of Napoleon, OH, Jake (Mary Jo) Brown of Louisville, KY, Scott (Lori) Brown of Wauseon, OH, Jonathan (Brooke) Brown of Toledo, OH, Melody Brown of Fayette, OH, Lynn Moden of Bryan, OH, and Juston Brown of Fayette, OH. He is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

He grew up in Toledo and Delta, attending Delta High School. Early jobs included farm work, fencing installation, HVAC, and other related general construction work.

He spent many years as a precision machinist at Johnson Machinery in Toledo before going to work at Fulton Industries, from which he retired in 2001.

Clifford was known for his work ethic, his sense of humor, and the many jokes and stories he told. He was also known for collecting and handcrafting wind chimes which are heard gently ringing throughout northwest Ohio, and as far away as Virginia, Florida, and even Germany.

Together with Mary Jane and their family, he enjoyed gardening, camping, and garage sales. His children and grandchildren will remember him for the many “treasures” he found for them over the years during his Thursday garage sale excursions.

Clifford will be interred at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, Ohio.

