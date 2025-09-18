Paul Coy, Sr. (1951 – 2025)

(Retired From Campbell Soup Co. In Napoleon)

Paul Milo Coy, Sr., age 74, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, September 15, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born May 22, 1951, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Paul Stanley and Mildred Ellen (Gaston) Coy. Paul retired after 25 years from Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon, Ohio.

A true Renaissance soul, Paul found joy in the roar of a motorcycle engine, the rhythm of a good tune, and the beauty of artistic expression.

He was a man of many gifts, especially the gift of gab, which he shared generously. Above all, Paul cherished his family—they were the heart of his world, his greatest pride, and the source of his deepest joy.

Paul is survived by his wife, Angelina Coy, Defiance; his sons, Andrew (Elisa) Coy, Hicksville, Paul (Sarah) Coy II, Defiance, Richard Jensen, Defiance, and Paul Charles Jensen, Toledo; daughters, Tamara (Glenn) Smith, Lexington, South Carolina, Alisa (John) Carpenter, Auburn, Indiana; grandchildren, Zachary Coy, Noah Coy, Olivia (Rob) Hobart, Ethan Smith, Aidan Smith, Dominick (Breanna) Coy, Clarissa Coy, Alexandria Coy, Hailey Coy, Lilyann Martin, Jayden Fisher, Caitlyn (Troy) King, Madison Cupp, Rayelynn Cupp, Lindsay Cupp, Lucas Carpenter, Jared Carpenter; great-grandchildren, Elliana Coy, Ava Hobart, Paisleigh Coy, Braelynn Coy, Austin Carpenter. Also surviving Paul are his sisters, Christine (Bruce) Taylor, Cleveland, Ohio, and Ann Coy, Crestview, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Franklin Coy.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Willow Room, 1977 Jefferson Avenue, Defiance. Immediately following, family and friends are welcome to continue the celebration of Paul’s life at 2698 Watson Road, Defiance. In his honor, we’d love to see you roll in with your motorcycle and jam with your musical gifts.

Online condolences may be given at www.krillfuneralservice.com. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve the Coy family.