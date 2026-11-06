Conna L. Grieser (1934 – 2026)

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(Volunteered At Sauder Village In Archbold)

Conna L. Grieser, age 92, of Archbold, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. She was born Oct. 27, 1934, in Stryker, Ohio, the daughter of Chauncey and Velma (Gnagey) Graber.

On Oct. 10, 1954, she married Richard L. Grieser, and they shared 72 years of marriage.

Conna enjoyed having her family together and treasured the memories they made throughout the years. She was meticulous in her work and was employed by Dave’s Sand and Stone for over 15 years, managing their bookkeeping.

She also carefully kept records of family events and photographs, preserving special memories for generations to come. She enjoyed making quilts, collecting dolls and listening to music, and she was an avid reader of Christian literature.

She was known for her positive outlook on life, humble spirit and encouraging nature. One of her greatest expressions of love was her faithfulness in praying for each member of her family.

Faith and service were important parts of Conna’s life. She was a member of Lockport Mennonite Church, where she served on the sewing and food committees and as a MYF sponsor and Bible and Sunday School teacher.

She also volunteered at Care & Share and Sauder Village. Throughout their marriage, Conna and Richard worked together, building a family heritage through farming, investing and seeking opportunities to serve and help others.

Conna is survived by her husband, Richard; four children, Sandra (Edwin) Allen of Aurora, Ohio, Patsy (Jim) Groeneweg of Archbold, Ohio, Annette (Ira) Mast of Middlebury, Indiana, and Timothy (Carrie) Grieser of Archbold, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbra Mast; and a brother, Daryl (Betty) Graber.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chauncey and Velma (Gnagey) Graber; her twin sister, Donna Wyse; and brothers-in-law, Merle Wyse and Gilbert Mast.

Conna will be remembered for her love of family, her steadfast faith, her humble and encouraging spirit, and the many ways she quietly served those around her. Her prayers, the memories she carefully preserved, and the values she lived by will remain a lasting legacy for generations to come.

Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at Lockport Mennonite Church with Pastor Gary Stuckey officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at Short Funeral Home in Archbold from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday and from 10 to 10:30 a.m. before the service.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Shepherd’s Circle or Care & Share.