Connie Crawford (1940-2023)

Connie L. Crawford, age 82, of Colton, passed away at her home Thursday evening, February 9, 2023.

She was born in Findlay, OH on August 14, 1940 to Alva Cain and Ima (Barkimer) Cain.

After graduating from Findlay High School in 1958, she enrolled at the Riverside Hospital nursing program in Toledo, Ohio where she became a licensed Registered Nurse.

During her career at Riverside, Connie served in several leadership roles in nursing and would rise to a position of nursing supervisor until the time of her retirement in 2001.

Connie married Ronald Crawford in 1989 and enjoyed many loving years together until his passing on September 27, 2021.

Connie took great pride in her grandchildren and their accomplishments. She enjoyed the company of having a dog in her home.

And, when she could no longer have a dog of her own, she took great enjoyment in the many pets of her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ron, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris Smith and Helen Nemire.

Connie is survived by her daughter, Andrea (Rodell) Frey of Vermillion, SD and Aaron (Carrie) Baynes of Alexandria, KY; grandchildren, Logan (Dana) Baynes, Sydney (Vince Pinson) Baynes, Reese Knapp, Ava Knapp and Aeriel Frey.

Friends will be received from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515; where a memorial service celebrating Connie’s life will begin at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Colton United Methodist Church, 547 Henry St., Colton, Ohio 43510 in her memory.