Paul Van Sickle (1938-2023)

Paul G. Van Sickle, age 84, of Wauseon, passed away in his home on February 8, 2023.

Paul was born on May 16, 1938, in Lansing, MI, to the late Paul and Mary Gladys (Altvater) Van Sickle.

On September 10, 1960, Paul married Elaine Louise (Annis), who preceded him in death in 2018. P

aul obtained a bachelor’s degree in business from Central Michigan University. Paul worked as an interpreter at Sauder Village for many years.

Paul enjoyed being a member of the American Legion, serving as the Post Commander at the Pettisville Post, and later becoming a member of the Archbold Legion Post #311.

He was an avid reader and was someone who loved to socialize with all people.

Surviving Paul are his children, Lisa (Tim) Grossman of Ft. Wayne, IN, Paul Scott (Michelle) Van Sickle of Sunnyvale, CA, Stephen (Teresa) Van Sickle of Archbold, Peter Annis of Racine, WI; five grandchildren, Alisabeth (Dallas) Yurtman, Kaleela Grossman (fiancé, Will Avila), Lynessa Grossman, Sean Van Sickle, and Emily Van Sickle.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; parents; and one son; Matthew Van Sickle.

Visitation for Paul will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Sauder Village 1920’s Main Street Theater from 12pm – 2pm. A celebration of life for Paul will take place following visitation at 2pm, with Pastor Ryan Volkman officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at the Pettisville cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Archbold American Legion Post #311.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Sauder Village or the Archbold American Legion Post #311.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.