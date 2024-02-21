Connie Olmstead (1947 – 2024)

(Member Of Bryan Eagles #2233)

Connie J. Olmstead, age 77, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 19, 2024 at Hillside Country Living near Bryan.

Connie worked at the Bryan Times and retired from Air Way Manufacturing after more than 20 years of service.

She had attended the New Life Temple and had been a member of the Bryan Eagles #2233 and the Bryan AmVets. She enjoyed time with her friends, animals, camping, playing bingo and boating.

Connie was born on January 12, 1947 in Mountain Grove, Missouri, the daughter of Ervin F. and Eula L. (Lawson) Ryan. She attended Bryan High School.

Connie is survived by her daughter; Sonya (Tracy Stipe) Parsons and son, Jason Govin, both of Bryan; two grandchildren; Sky L. Govin and Tanner A. Govin; great grandson, Weston, all of Waldron, Michigan; special grandkids, Troy Roose, Paxin Rath and Karlee Roose, all of Bryan; a brother, Billy (Patsy) Ryan of Monroe, Michigan and sister, Sharon Guthrie of Bryan, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 23, 2024 from 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Shiffler Cemetery.

The family requests memorial donations to the family in care of Krill Funeral Home to help with expenses.

