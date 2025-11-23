Richard Smith (1948 – 2025)

(1966 Graduate Of Hilltop High School)

Richard L. Smith, age 77, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Richard was born on March 6, 1948, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of the late William K. and Goldie C. (Corman) Smith.

He graduated from Hilltop High School in 1966. Following graduation, he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era from March 5, 1968, until his honorable discharge on October 11, 1969.

Richard was a longtime employee of Fayette Tubular Products and later worked at Arrow Tru-Line until his retirement. He was a member of the Guardians Motorcycle Club.

An avid outdoorsman, Richard’s greatest passion was spending time fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed making knives and collecting guns.

Surviving are his two children, Samantha (Wesley) Lower of West Unity, Ohio, and Richard “Ken” Smith of Bryan, Ohio; three grandchildren, Ariel (Braden Yates) Mormino, Keegan Mormino, and Brindy Finch; one great-grandson, Archer Yates; former spouse, Cindy Zuver. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.

Visitation for Richard will be held Monday, November 24, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 N. Liberty Street, West Unity. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Dan VanArsdalen officiating. Burial will follow at West Franklin Cemetery, Fayette with military rites accorded by West Unity American Legion Post 669.

Memorial contributions can be given to the family. Condolences and fond memories can be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com