Connie Wilhelm (1947-2022)

Connie Jean Wilhelm, age 74, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at her home. She was born on October 25, 1947 to Harry and Doris (Smith) Hull in Napoleon, Ohio.

Connie graduated from Pettisville High School and worked for 10 years at Sheridan Manufacturing. She was a social butterfly and loved working on her puzzle books and word searches.

Connie enjoyed the simple life and enjoyed visiting with her neighbors. She also was a doting aunt and loving sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Keith Hull and sister-in-law, Sharon Hull.

She is survived by her brother, Lamar Hull; sister, Karen (Taki) Dallis; sister-in-law, Patsy Hull; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private burial will take place in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

