Luella Fitzsimmons (1929-2022)

Luella C. (Beroske) Fitzsimmons passed away January 7, 2022 in Pueblo, Colorado. Luella was born on April 14, 1929 in Swanton, Ohio to Irving, Sr. and Helen Beroske.

Luella graduated from Fulton Centralized School in 1948. On April 17, 1949, she married Virgil Fitzsimmons and he preceded her in death.

Luella worked at Swanton Nursing Home from 25 years before her retirement in 1994. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta, Ohio until 2013 when she moved to Pueblo, Colorado to be closer to her daughter. In Pueblo she joined King of Kings Lutheran Church.

Luella was preceded in death by her parents; son, David, and husband, Virgil. Her survivors include her daughter, Carol (Merlin) Leking, of Pueblo, CO and her brother, Irving Beroske, Jr., of Florida.

Her family will receive guests on Monday, Monday 17, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta, OH with her Funeral Service starting at 12:00 p.m. in the church with Pastor Matthew Voyer officiating. Interment will follow in Swanton Cemetery in Swanton, Ohio.

Contributions in memory of Luella are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta, OH or to King of Kings Lutheran Church in Pueblo, CO.

The Grisier-Wiegel Funeral Home assisted with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence for Luella’s family please visit, www.grisierweigelfh.com