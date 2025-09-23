Karl Mavis (1928 – 2025)

(Owned Karl’s Sinclair Station In Edgerton)

Karl K. Mavis, age, 97, of Edgerton, passed away Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Majestic Care in Bryan.

Karl was a mechanic and owned Karl’s Sinclair station in Edgerton for many years. His first job, as a 14 year old, was for Day Brothers pumping gas and working as a mechanic. He was hired the day before gas rationing began for World War II.

Karl also taught auto mechanics at Four County Vocational School from 1971-1987. He was a member of Trinity Bible Church in Edgerton and was a volunteer firefighter for the Edgerton Fire Department.

He was an antique collector and owned an antique store for a while. He enjoyed bowling and camping when he was younger.

Born January 15, 1928, in Edgerton, he was the son of Clayton A. and Gertie L. (Fisher) Mavis. He was a 1946 graduate of Edgerton High School and attended the University of Toledo. Karl married Dorothy F. Camp on September 20, 1947, and she preceded him in death on April 12, 2018.

Karl is survived by his children, Karla (Tom) Stark, of Edgerton, Teresa Hancock, of Stryker and Doug (Becky) Mavis, of Edgerton; 9 grand children; 23 great grandchildren with another on the way and 5 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy; daughter, Kathy Mavis; son-in-law, Steve Hancock; grandson, Kurt Whitman; brother, Jack Mavis and sister, Joann Sites.

Visitation for Karl will be held from 5:00 -7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, OH. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 11:00 am with Pastor Matt Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

The family requests memorial donations to the Edgerton Volunteer Fire Department. To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.