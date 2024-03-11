Paul Rohrs (1932 – 2024)

(Belonged To Bryan VFW Post #2489)

Veteran

Paul John Rohrs, age 92, of Stryker, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold. Prior to his retirement in 1997, he had worked for the Aro Corporation in Bryan for over 34 years.

Paul was born in Henry County, Ohio on January 20, 1932, the son of Carl and Emma (Lohse) Rohrs. On May 31, 1958 he married Donna M. Moden, and she survives.

Paul was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bryan. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He belonged to the Bryan American Legion Post #284 and the Bryan VFW Post #2489.

He was a member of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association (NHPA) and enjoyed bowling in Bryan.

Surviving besides his wife, Donna, are children, Cathy (Michael) McDermott of Kokomo, Indiana, Joan (Kevin) Salsbury of Fairview, Michigan, Steven (Sonya) Rohrs of London, Ohio, Gary (Nancy) Rohrs of Bryan, and Kenneth Rohrs of Stryker. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren with two more on the way; and sister, Marjorie (William) Brown of Stryker. He was preceded in death by both parents; daughter-in-law, Paula Rohrs, and sister, Ruth Wallace.

Visitation for Paul will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at the First Baptist Church, 925 E. Fountain Grove, Drive, Bryan, Ohio. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, also at the church, with Pastor John MacFarlane, officiating. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker, where Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Bryan American Legion Post.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the First Baptist Church or CHP Home Care and Hospice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.