Dakota “Kota” Bauer (1997-2022)

Dakota “Kota” D. Bauer, age 25, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at his home.

Kota was a 2016 graduate of Bryan High School and 4 County Career Center where he studied Ag Diesel. He enjoyed hunting, collecting coins and tinkering in the shop with his grandfather.

Dakota was born on August 4, 1997, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Brenda A. Bauer and Josh Rose. He is survived by his mother, Brenda (Scott) Eitniear, of Bryan; father, Josh (Erin) Rose, of Moore, Oklahoma; stepfather, Eddie Thacker, of Bryan; sister, Tabatha (Brandon) Wolfe, of Bryan; brother, Eddie Bauer-Thacker, of Bryan; step siblings, Ashley Thacker, of Findlay, Nick Thacker, of Defiance, and Destiny Eitniear, of Bryan; grandparents, Bill (Mary Ann) Bauer, of Bryan, Maryan Eitniear, Francis Eitniear and Willard Thacker, all of Defiance and Gavin Rose, of Moore, Oklahoma; nephews, Dameon, Kaydin and Ryker Wolfe, all of Bryan and an aunt, Nina Bauer, of Elwood, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, JoAnn Bauer and uncle, Robert Bauer.

Visitation for Dakota will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M.

Memorials are requested to the family to help with funeral expenses.

