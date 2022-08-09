Edwin Andrews

Edwin H. Andrews passed away with family members by his side at the age of 66 on the morning of August 1, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sylvania, Ohio.

Son of Arnold “Andy” Andrews and Joan McKee Andrews. Ed attended Wauseon Schools and enjoyed playing sports in school. After school he drove truck for 35 years.

Ed enjoyed going to sporting events and playing poker at the American Legion. He met a lot of people and made many friends while being involved in events at the American Legion.

Survivors of Ed are his kids, Tasha and Matthew Andrews, as well as his siblings, Terry Whitmire, Judy Patterson, Lynda (Bruce) Ellinwood, Brenda Requena, John “Tony” Andrews.

Services for Ed will be posted at a later date.