John Clements, Sr. (1929-2022)

John B. Clements, Sr., 93, of Pioneer passed away at his home Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on January 6, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to Orthell and Jessie P. (Chrisman) Clements.

John graduated from Pioneer High School in 1946. He proudly served in the United States Navy Seabee’s during the Korean War, stationed in Guam. On July 11, 1952 he married Floreaca M. Koons in Kansas and she survives.

In 1993 John retired from ARO Corp in Bryan, where he worked as a machinist for 30 years.

John worked in construction for the Union in Toledo and was a part of building the Ohio Turnpike. He was a lifelong farmer and co-owner of Clements Livestock Equipment with his wife.

John is survived by his wife of 70 years, Floreaca; children John (Deborah) Clements, Jr. of Pioneer, Pearl Conrad of Tennessee, May (Rick) Cramer, Lawrence Clements, Marie Jensen and Rita Anspaugh all of Pioneer; eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren; siblings Jessie P Grimm and Betty Lu Borer both of Pioneer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant grandchild Rhonda Day, son-in-law Scott Jensen, brother and sister-in-law William (Nancy) Clements Jr; sister and brother-in-law Lydia (Frank) Wilson and his beloved dog Dixie.

John will be laid to rest at a private graveside service at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given to Williams County Cancer Assistance or Disabled America Veterans (DAV) Williams County.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com