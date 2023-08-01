Walter Boyd, Sr. (1953 – 2023)

(Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Walter Boyd, Sr., 70, of Montpelier passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023 at his home. He was born on July 23, 1953 in Montpelier to Leonard D. and Eleanor V. (Hoops) Boyd.

Walter graduated from Montpelier High School. For most of his life he worked for Phillips in Ottawa, Ohio.

He enjoyed spending his free time at the racetracks, casinos and watching various sports.

Walter leaves behind 3 children, Walter L. Boyd Jr., of Traverse City, Michigan, Teresa (Ross) Duvall of Findlay, Ohio and Shelly (Dave) Compton of Ottawa, Ohio; grandchildren Dalton, Bailey, Sydney, Trystan Duvall and Brett and Paige Compton. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He will be laid to rest at a private graveside service at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com