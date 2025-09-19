Daniel Myers (1930 – 2025)

(Raced, Bred, & Trained Horses For 58 Years)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather Daniel Webster Myers, who passed away in his home Monday morning, September 15, 2025 at the age of 95.

He was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on July 19, 1930. He joins his parents, son and siblings who preceded him in death ~ Father, Orlando G. Myers; Mother, Octavia G. Myers; his son, Kenneth Myers; his siblings, Wilma Myers Turner, Ruby Myers Parrott, Bruce Myers, Wade Myers, Carlock Myers and Alta Myers Ayers; and his half sisters, Vera Myers, Gladys Myers and Marie Myers.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 69 years, Josie Myers; sons, Maurice (Chris Rausch) Myers of Findlay, OH and Joseph Myers of Swanton, OH; sister, Frankie Myers Langton of Carleton, Michigan; grandchildren, Dustin J. Myers, Christopher D. Myers and Benjamin Myers; and great-grandchildren, Jonah, Breckon, Merrit, Samantha, Nicholas and Jackson.

Daniel met his wife, Josie in Mexico in 1955. They married on January 11, 1956. Daniel was a Great Lakes Mariner until 1967. Afterward he became a successful Thoroughbred Horseman. He raced, trained and bred horses until his death.

Daniel also raised gamecocks that were shipped to various cities in Mexico. For several years during the winter months, Daniel would take his family and roosters to Mexico.

Daniel was fortunate to have made a 58 year career out of his love for horses. During his long career, Daniel’s horses raced all over the country and had many stake winners, most notably, Port Digger, Circle Can Run, Who’s on First, Red Bow Tie, The Great Bianchi, Bruno the Dog, Dan Little man, Maurice’s Idea, Do Dat – close to 200 horses in all. The last one still running is Hite.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 19th from 12:00 (Noon) to 12:45 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Following prayers in the funeral home, we will leave in procession to St. Richard’s Cemetery, where a graveside funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm, with Fr. Eric Culler presiding.