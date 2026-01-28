Daniel Short, Jr. (1929 – 2026)

(Honoring A Devoted Fulton County Resident)

Daniel Peter Short Jr., age 96, of Archbold, passed away Sunday afternoon, Jan. 25, 2026, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold.

He was born Sept. 20, 1929, near Stryker, the son of Daniel and Dinah (Rupp) Short Sr. Daniel married Betty Jane Glanz on June 16, 1951, and she preceded him in death on April 5, 2023.

His early life was spent on the farm until 1964, when the family moved to Archbold. He was employed at Campbell Soup Co. During this period, he attended Bowling Green State University and received his degree.

In Florida, he was a member of Tavares United Methodist Church and served as finance chairman for 10 years.

He is survived by his sons, Dennis A. (Donna) and Douglas P.; two grandchildren, Andrea (Tyler) Owens and Matthew (Rebecca) Short; and four great-grandchildren, Jayden Owens, Jaycee Owens, Josephine Short and Oaklyn Short.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Jane; and siblings, Audrey Short, Orville (Thelma) Short, Rev. Reuben (Kathryn) Short, Earl (Verile) Short and Ronnie (Martha) Short.

Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 31, at noon at Short Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be given to the donor’s favorite charity. www.ShortFuneralHome.com