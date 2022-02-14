Daniel Snead, Sr. (1952-2022)

Facebook

Daniel W. Snead, Sr., 69, of Pioneer passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at his home. He was born on September 11, 1952 in Adrian, Michigan to Williard and Erma (Swain) Snead.

Daniel and his late wife Karen, were avid antique glass collectors.

He is survived by three sons, Darren (Angela) Snead of Toledo, Darrick (Trina) Snead of Toledo and Daniel W. Snead, Jr of Zanesville, Ohio; daughter Candice C. Snead of Adrian, Michigan; four grandchildren Alexxis, Alyvvia, Heaven and Christian; two sisters Sandra (Wade) Lillard of Pioneer and Janice Coopshaw of Lyons.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Karen Snead.

A celebration of life service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given in Daniel’s memory to his family.

