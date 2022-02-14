Timothy Fackler (1966-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Timothy A. Fackler, 55, of Bryan, OH passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at his home.

He was born on February 14, 1966 in Lima, OH to Albert J. and Patricia A. (Stepelton) Fackler.

On February 26, 2000 he married Julie A. Harding in Pioneer and she survives.

Tim worked as a material handler for Bill-Jax in Archbold. He was a member of Madison Church of Christ in Holiday City.

Tim was an avid river fisherman who loved spending time with his family and being with his grandchildren.

He enjoyed camping and helping his step son Derek demo cars. Tim was a Pittsburg Stealers fan and enjoyed watching the Combat series, Wagon Train, Stargate and Daniel Boone.

He is survived by his wife, Julie A. Fackler; children, Joeanna (Jason Oiler) Fackler of Alvordton, Cheryl (Matt Quota) Fackler of Bryan, Diana Fackler of Bryan, Natasha (Cody) Turner of West Unity and Narissa Fackler of West Unity; two step children, Talisha (Paul) Davis of West Unity and Derek Zuver of Alvordton; twenty eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren; five siblings Lauriel (Lester) Mahlman of Bryan, Donald (Crystal) Fackler of Columbus, Ohio, David Fackler of Leipsic, Ohio, Tina Fackler of Antwerp and Rachel (Lance) Glander of Bryan.

Tim was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Fackler and brother Jim Fackler.

Visitation for Tim will be on Thursday, February 17th from 11am – 1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. A celebration of life service will be held at the funeral home at 1pm. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to help offset expenses To send flowers to Timothy’s family, please visit our floral store.