Danny Pearson (1958-2019)

Danny William Pearson, age 61, of Camden, Michigan, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Danny was a truck driver with Meyer Brothers Trucking. He enjoyed watching wrestling and racing, classic cars, mushroom hunting, fishing and spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Danny W. Pearson was born on April 15, 1958, in Orlando, Florida, the son of Joseph and Judy (Davenport) Bellner. He married Patricia Ann Morgan on October 17, 1988, in Montpelier and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Adam Pearson, of Hillsdale, Michigan, Danny (Emily) Pearson, II, of Edon, Jaime (Michael) Trausch, of Camden, Riann (Richard) Trausch, of Montpelier, Jinny (James) Laney, of Camden and Jeremy (Jaime Shook) Boyer, of Hicksville; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Jackie (Ray) Tate and Alice (Robert) Hollstein, both of West Unity and Barb Garringer, of Rochester, Indiana; brothers, Warren (Laura) Pearson, of Houston, Texas, Mark (Sue) Bellner, of Tennessee and Joseph (Elizabeth) Bellner, of Washington, D.C and his father, Joseph “Bud” Bellner, of Elmore, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy; adoptive parents, Warren and Aileene Pearson and a daughter, Amy Burchett.

Honoring Danny’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held at this time. His arrangements are under the care of Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.