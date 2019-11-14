Laura Ish (1933-2019)

Laura M. Ish, 86, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Parkview Memorial Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Laura was born on April 29, 1933, in Edgerton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter and Goldie Goebel.

On Aug. 9, 1950, she was united in marriage to Max Ish and he preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 2016. Laura was a member of the Hicksville Eagles Auxiliary, Hicksville. She also volunteered at the Bargain Box.

Laura is survived by her children, James (Dawn) Ish, Tina Bigger, Sue (Ed) Tschantz; grandchildren, Jamie Lovejoy, Brittany and Courtany Bigger, Maxell and Logun Ish; two great-grandchildren, Alissa and Derik Lovejoy. She was also preceded in death by her son, Max E. Ish.

Graveside services will be at noon Friday at Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crippled Children & Adults Society or Hicksville EMS.

