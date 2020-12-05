David Curry (1947-2020)

David A. Curry, age 73, of Delta, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Toledo Hospital. David was born in Evergreen Park, Illinois on February 20, 1947 to the late Albert and Madge (Didisse) Curry. He met and married Laura Linet on December 27, 1998.

For over 17 years, David worked for Honda of America as the assistant manager of purchasing. In his spare time he enjoyed going to Canada for fishing, loved camping with his wife Laura, as well as being a huge Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Mostly, he and his wife Laura loved experiencing their many life adventures together. A 1965 graduate of Delta H.S. he at one time held the school record for the shot put for over 20 years. He also served as a mentor to an Eagle Scout recipient. David was truly a devoted family man, enjoyed coaching a traveling softball team for his daughters when they were young.

Later in life he enjoyed instructing water aerobics for “his ladies” at the Fairlawn Retirement Center. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 22 years, Laura; daughters, Micheale (Eric) Smith; Margo Kammeyer; Mindy Curry; Maridee Curry; brothers, Tom Curry & Jim (Peggy) Curry and sister, Becky Lyon. Grandchildren, Tyler (Jenna) Mays; Eleena, Ashton & Luke Kammeyer; Madisyn Curry & Fiancee, Kyle Keifer; Melissa & Mathew Osborne; great grandchildren, Joshua; Logan; Bently; Tate and Jax. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Megan Osborne.

Honoring the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation and a Celebration of Life for David will be held at a later date.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Luekemia Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 3100 W. Central Ave. Ste. 250, Toledo, Ohio 43606. Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nursing staff of the ICU COVID Unit of the Toledo Hospital who cared for David.

