David “Dave” McCullough (1959 – 2025)

(Graduate Of Delta High School)

David G. “Dave” McCullough, age 66, of Wauseon, passed away at home on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 with his family by his side.

He was born on June 29, 1959 to Melvin “Pete” and Lillie (Adkins) McCullough in Toledo, Ohio.

Dave graduated from Delta High School and worked for years at E + J DeMark as a maintenance mechanic. He was a super handyman and could truly fix just about anything. He was dedicated to his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

He could be found camping at Walden Woods where many family memories were made. He loved his dogs – Spock, Teddy and Domino. He had a lucky hand with the lottery, playing it often and frequently visiting the local gas stations.

Dave was a member of VFW Post 7424 in Wauseon. He will be dearly missed by many and will be remembered for his kind and giving heart, he was willing to help anyone who was in need.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Creps) McCullough; Shelly McCullough, Brian (Catlin) Creps, Clifford Leu, Mary Leu and Lillie (John) Smith; grandchildren, Seth Zablocki, Devon Davis, Makayla Davis, Anna Creps, Grace Creps, Zorn Treutle and Chastidy Smith and cousin, Jim Little. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Gallie, Gail and Lem.

Friends are invited to join Dave’s Family for a Celebration of Life at his son’s home, Brian (Cat) Creps, 8520 CR E, Delta, Ohio 43515 starting at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 13, 2025.