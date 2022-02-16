David English (1948-2022)

Facebook

David English, 74, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, with his family at his bedside.

Dave was born January 24, 1948, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of the late Clifford L. and Edith P. (Beindorf) English.

He was a 1966 graduate of Fairview High School. Dave was an Army veteran, serving in Germany during the Vietnam Era.

He married Deanna Reeves on October 26, 1973, in Bryan, Ohio. Dave worked at General Motor Foundry from 1966 until his retirement in 1994.

After he retired, he was self-employed, painting and wallpapering as well as working for Mantel Home Health.

He was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Williams Center, 35-year member of the National Oldsmobile Club, and on the Zoning Board of Appeals for Center Township.

Dave was a former member of the Northwest Ohio Toy Tractor Club. He had a heart for others and volunteer at Ace Equestrian Physical Therapy leading to his nomination and was honored as one of the Volunteers of the Year in Defiance County.

In his free time, Dave enjoyed wood working, taking his projects to craft shows with his wife, collecting toy tractors and model cars. He especially enjoyed working outdoors and spending time at his property.

Surviving is his wife Deanna of Bryan; daughter, Dana (James) Jackson of Bryan; two grandchildren, Connor Wheeler and Brooke (Wyatt) Robinson; great-granddaughter, Amelia Robinson. He was blessed with many friends that seemed like family.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Infant Loren Patrick English and Dennis English; one sister, Cynthia English; grandson, Brandon Wheeler.

Visitation for David L. English will be held Friday, February 18, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for David will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Thomas Graves officiating. Private interment will follow in Brown Cemetery with military graveside rites accorded by combined post Bryan VFW and American Legion.

Memorials can be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance or Samaritan’s Purse.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com