Mary DeLeon (1945-2022)

Mary Ellen DeLeon, age 76, of Lyons, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Flower Hospital after an extended illness with her family by her side.

She was born on August 28, 1945 in Brownsville, Texas to Raul and Carolina (Rodriguez) Leal. Mary married Albert O. DeLeon on June 11, 1965 and he preceded her in death.

Mary was an avid gardener and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Mary was especially known for her excellent salsa and tamale making skills.

Mary worked for the Evergreen School District for several years and retired in 2018. Mary belonged to Our Lady of Fatima Parish until it closed and then she became a member of St. Caspar Parish.

Mary enjoyed family excursions around the country, swimming, mowing the lawn, visiting with friends and family, reading her favorite author James Patterson and collecting frog trinkets.

Mary is survived by her son, Robert (Beth) DeLeon and daughter, Rose Mary DeLeon; grandchildren, Matea (Chris) Redmond, Trishia Myers and Christopher Myers; great-grandchildren, Ellowyn Cecilia Redmond, Brytan Toczynski, Brendan Toczynski, Taydan McCartney, Morgan Myers and Alexis Myers; siblings Paul (Connie) Leal, Fernando Leal, Stella Meringa and Caroline (David) Stege; Many Nieces and Nephews; dear friend, Tony Korecki and family pets, Shadow and Moose.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carolina and Raul Leal, sibling, Daniel Leal and husband, Albert DeLeon.

The family will receive guests on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 4-7:00 p.m. at St. Caspar Church in Pope John XXIII Room, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, OH with her Funeral Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, Fr. Todd Dominique officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery, Lyons, Ohio.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Fulton County Humane Society or St. Caspar Parish.

Special thanks to Lyons Fire Department, Sylvania Fire Department, Flower Hospital and all the nurses that cared for her during her stay.

