David Forrest, Jr. (1926 – 2025)

(Formally Of Swanton)

David Forrest, Jr., age 98, formally of Swanton, Ohio, entered into eternal life, Tuesday evening, March 4, 2025, at Elizabeth Scott Care Center in Maumee.

David was born on March 5, 1926 in Delta, Ohio to David and Dorothy (Putman) Forrest. After graduating from high school David joined the United States Navy in 1944, serving in World War II.

Following his time in the Navy, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Eileen Estel on October 22, 1949. She preceded him in death on April 9, 2015.

David and his wife were members of St. Richard Catholic Parish. He was also a former member of the Knights of Pythias. David was a proud employee of Toledo Edison, having worked there 40 years before his retirement in 1987.

In his spare time, his favorite activities were gardening and tinkering. Most of all, David loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

David will be greatly missed by his son, Gary (Sue) Forrest of Swanton, OH; daughter, Diane Forrest of Niles, MI; grandchildren, Jamie Forrest, Jenelle (Wes) Stevens, Christy (Michael) Layman, Carly Cornett, Kyle (Caytie) Forrest, Raelynn Ponticelli and Ryan (Alma) Howard; great-grandchildren, Emma and Taylor Forrest, Brodie, Kinsey and Gabe Stevens, Ayden and Lola Jimenez, Eliana Cornett, Abrielle, Daniella and Maria Howard, Caleb, Grace, Ethan, Hannah and Zachariah Layman, Bentlee and Aubree Forrest, and Kennedy and Logan Ponticelli.

David was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Dorothy Forrest; his parents; son, Richard Forrest; brother, Donald Forrest; infant sister; sisters-in-law, Jeanette, Irene, Marie and Alfreda and brother-in-law, John Estel.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 13th from 4 to 6 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 14th at 11:00 am in the funeral home, with Pastor Bruce Perry officiating. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at St. Richard’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.