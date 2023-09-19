Jonathon Rober (1963 – 2023)

(Attended Wauseon & Swanton Schools)

Jonathon P. Rober, 59, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Bryan Care and Rehabilitation Center. Jonathon was born September 20, 1963, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Patricia (Shoemaker) Rober.

He attended Wauseon and Swanton Schools, before moving to Bryan. Jonathon married Amy S. Stiltner on June 15, 2004, in Edgerton, Ohio, and she survives.

Prior to his decline in health, Jonathon worked as a production worker at Trim Trends in Bryan. Jonathon attended Dad’s Place in Bryan.

He enjoyed Harley motorcycles and listening to heavy metal – especially Ozzy Osbourne. Above all, Jonathon loved spending time with his grandbabies.

Jonathon is survived by his wife, Amy of Bryan; four children, Kevin (Amber) Papio of Toledo, Ohio, Brandon (Megan Burger) Rober of Bryan, Nakylie “Jay” Rober of Bryan, and Bobbie Rober of Bryan; 6 grandkids; mother, Patricia Rober of Wauseon, Ohio; and a brother, Ron Rober of Swanton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father.

In honoring Jonathon’s final wishes, there will be no formal services held at this time. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory, 206 Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Memorial contributions in Jonathon’s memory can be directed to the family to help with funeral expenses.

