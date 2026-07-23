David W. Wallace (1964 – 2026)

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(1982 Graduate Of Edgerton High School)

David Wallace, age 62, of Bryan, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at Evergreen Health Care Center, Montpelier, Ohio.

David was born on April 8, 1964, in Edgerton, Ohio, the son of Bud E. and Betty J. (Seevers) Wallace.

David graduated from Edgerton High School in 1982 and enlisted in the United States Navy in June of 1984.

During his time on active duty, David was part of the command unit in attendance when President Ronald Reagan rededicated the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor, on July 3, 1986, kicking off a four-day “Liberty Weekend.” He was released from active duty in April of 1988 and transferred to the Naval Reserve unit until June of 1990.

David enjoyed watching the History Channel and NASCAR, was a fan of the band KISS, and, when he was younger, building model cars and fishing with his parents. He was employed for over 30 years at Sauder Woodworking in Archbold, Ohio, as a saw operator and worked part-time at the Bryan Super Wash for 13 years.

David is survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Erdis and Doris Seevers and John and Nancy Wallace; as well as several aunts and uncles.

Visitation for David will be held on Monday, July 27, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, OH. Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Jeff Lyons officiating. Burial with military rites provided by the Edgerton American Legion and US Navy Honor Guard will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials in honor of David may be given to Elara Caring Hospice, Cancer Assistance of Williams County, or Williams County DAV Chapter 83.