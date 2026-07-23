Ronie G. Patten (1943 – 2026)

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(Bryan Graduate; Navy Veteran)

Ronie G. Patten, age 82, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Ron was born on August 31, 1943, in Bryan, Ohio, to the late Kenneth N. and Myrl M. (Wills) Patten.

He was a graduate of Bryan High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy until receiving his honorable discharge.

On May 11, 1968, Ron married Jeanne K. Lamberson in Montpelier, Ohio, and together they shared 58 years of marriage.

A hardworking and ambitious man, Ron dedicated his career to several business ventures. Early on, he worked alongside his father at Ken Patten Incorporated, where they developed Oakwood Mobile Home Park along State Route 15. After the family business was sold, Ron owned and operated Ron’s Travel Trailers and RVs for 10 years.

Ron was a member of Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and Montpelier Moose Lodge 312. He was also a former member of Orchard Hills Country Club.

Above all else, Ron cherished his family and took great pride in being a grandfather. He enjoyed spending time tinkering in his garage and could often be found watching replays of Ohio State Buckeyes football games.

Ron is survived by his wife, Jeanne Patten of Bryan; his son, Chris (Marla) Patten; three grandchildren, Taylor Zoltanski, Noah Patten, and Joshua Patten; two siblings, Joyce (Marlin) Hutchison and Robert (Marge) Patten; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Kenneth Jon Patten; and his sister, Carolyn Walley.

Visitation for Ron was held on Thursday, July 23, 2026, from 10 a.m. until noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services began at noon at the funeral home, with Celebrant Patricia Peter officiating. Burial followed at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan, with military honors accorded by the combined honor guard of the Bryan American Legion and Bryan VFW.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family, and memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.